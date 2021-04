NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Steve Martin, the longtime head wrestling coach at Old Dominion University, has accepted the head coaching job back at his old stomping grounds at Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake.

Before his 16-season tenure with the Monarchs, Martin led the Wildcats to 12 state titles over 13 years.

Old Dominion discontinued its program after 63 years in 2020, citing financial reasons.