(WAVY) – Some big time names in the world of track and field call Hampton Roads home. Names like Grant Holloway, Michael Cherry, Lashawn Merritt, Francena McCorory and others. This past week we may have seen the next generation of stars that also call the seven cities home.

Last week in Greensboro, North Carolina was the AAU National Championships. Even further away in South America was the World U20 Championships in Santiago De Cali, Columbia.

Five local athletes took home medals in Greensboro and some even broke records as well.

–Cameron Turner, of Virginia Beach, broke the 9-year-old Boys High Jump record with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches. The previous record was 4 feet, 5.75 inches.

–Chadney Cross, of Virginia Beach, broke the 12-year-old Boys 100m record with a time of 11.56 seconds. The previous record was 11.67.

–Quincy Wilson, of Chesapeake, broke the 14-year-old Boys 400m record with a time of 47.59 seconds. The previous record was 48.26.

-Brianna Selby, of Chesapeake won the 100m in the 15-16 year old girls division with a time of 11.58

–Autumn Falls, of Virginia beach won the 100m in the 7-8 year old girls division with a time of 14.41. She was also runner-up in the 200m.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the United States. This year’s event featured 12 different sports competitions. AAU’s marquee track and field event was the biggest sport at the Games, boasting approximately 14,000 participants.

In Columbia, Madison Whyte of Heritage High School won two gold medals. One is the mixed 4×400 relay and the other in the women’s 4×400 relay.