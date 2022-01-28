Local Olympian Francena McCoroy holds track meet in Hampton

HAMPTON (WAVY) — Two-Time Olympic gold medal winner Francena McCoroy decided to retire from competitive track and field in June, but the Hampton native is not entirely done with the sport.

“I decided I wanted to host my own track meet so the youth can reach their Olympic dreams like I was able to reach mine,” McCoroy said.

This weekend at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, McCoroy is staging the first Francena McCoroy Indoor Invitational.

The event features high schools from around the state as well as youth track divisions.

“With COVID going on it’s been rough for the youth,” McCoroy said. “I just wanted to give them the opportunity to run some fast times and have a good time.”

The event runs Friday and Saturday and McCoroy is bringing in some of her Olympic friends to help out, LaShawn Merritt from Portsmouth and Bianca Knight.

With McCoroy’s Olympic career behind her, she embraces the idea of giving back to her community.

“I feel like it’s our duty, we are their role models, so it’s our duty to give back.”