Local NFL names gear up for training camps

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Summer vacations are coming to a close, and several NFL players from Hampton Roads are set to start up training camp next week.

While Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes High School) and Ravens safety Chuck Clark (King’s Fork) are now considered veterans heading into their fifth and fourth seasons respectively, players like Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Bethel) and Bears receiver Dazz Newsome (Hampton) are hoping to make early impacts in their rookie year.

“I want to be a leader of course, but before you’re a leader, you have to be a student,” said Owusu-Koramoah, who was named the Butkus Award winner as college football’s top linebacker his last year at Notre Dame.