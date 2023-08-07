NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly 200 local children competed to show off their best baseball skills in Norfolk. Now, eight of them are headed to the regional tournament at Nationals Park! It’s all part of MLB’s Pitch, Hit & Run competition.

Little Creek National Pony Baseball and Softball held the competition in July in Norfolk. Boys and girls ages 7 through 14, from all over Hampton Roads, competed for the chance to advance.

The regional tournament for the Pitch, Hit, & Run competition is this Saturday, August 12 at Nationals Park. The top three from each sport, and each age division, advance to the National Finals and earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the World Series! WAVY.com will keep an eye on our local athletes to let you know if they advance.