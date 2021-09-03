Indian River vs. J.R. Tucker football game canceled over COVID-19

Indian River High School Marching Band at the Indian River vs. Nansemond River game at Indian River High School. WAVY Photo Symone Davis

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake high school football game is canceled this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Indian River High School announced that this Friday night’s game against J.R. Tucker (Henrico) is canceled “due to safety protocols associated with COVID-19.”

If you purchased a ticket through GoFan, you will receive a refund within five days.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced that it will be up to local school boards to adopt safety protocols for extracurricular activities for athletes, coaches and spectators.

Last week, Virginia Beach schools announced two high school football games that were canceled because of COVID-19.

10 On Your Side is reaching out to other local school districts to find out if there are any other upcoming area football games that are canceled because of COVID-19 safety protocols. If you know of any not mentioned above, please email WAVY at this link.

