NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Swirling wind and rain and clouds weren’t going to stop Lionsbridge FC from a historic night on the campus of Christopher Newport University in Newport News. With the 8-0 win against Patuxent Football Athletics, Lionsbridge FC won its first division championship in team history.

Started five years ago, head coach Chris Walley has helped to build the team year in and year out from the ground up.

“We told the boys it’s special when you get to play for a championship and we needed to enjoy this night,” Walley said after the game. “The big thing was don’t just play for the boys in the locker room but for all the people that have made this happen over the years. For our fantastic fans, our owners, all the people that sacrificed for us to do this.”

Highlights and reaction are in the video above.