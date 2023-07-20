NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WAVY) – Playoff time in any sport is always exciting. That’s no different for Lionsbridge FC in Newport News. Ever since they’ve taken TowneBank Stadium for the first time six years ago, it’s been a joy for fans to watch.

Representing USL 2, one of the best American soccer leagues, Lionsbridge FC is preparing for its Friday night matchup against the Charlotte Eagles in the first round of the USL 2 playoffs.

Getting to this point didn’t come without some trials and tribulations though. The team had a few points in time this season where they lost, or had to grind their way back into games just to tie or win. Compared to last season, where their regular season record was nearly unblemished, this was uncharted territory for a team that’s been so successful.

“That’s why I get paid to do my job. It’s about coaching people up and support them,” Lionsbridge coach Chris Whalley said.

Whalley said it’s important to pick the guys up in the locker room because he believes there’s serious talent on display. He just wants his players to reach their full potential in front of the loyal fanbase, even when there’s a dip in form.

“I’ve told the guys (that) if you’re not up for it in front of a few thousand people, you’ll probably never be up for it,” Whalley said.

Lionsbridge will play Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. Friday. If they win, they’ll be back at TowneBank Stadium for the second round. Whalley believes they have what it takes to continue a solid season.

“I do believe our best shot will be good enough,” Whalley said. “It’s been a fun one, so let’s keep it going for as long as possible.”