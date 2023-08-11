LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames football team is still mourning the loss of one of their own as freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd died last Saturday.

Friday morning we heard for the first time from LU head coach Jamey Chadwell since Boyd’s death. Chadwell said he was told about what happened to Boyd on Saturday. He said Boyd’s death was non-football related. Boyd was a former standout at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.

A spokesperson for the Lynchburg Police said this week police had looked into Boyd’s death and determined a criminal investigation was not necessary. Chadwell is appreciative of the outpouring of support. He said UVA coach Tony Elliott reached out to him to give him his deepest sympathy since they went through a similar loss in the death of three football players last year.

“Obviously they went through challenging times as well and nobody wants to go through that at all,” Chadwell said. “To know that there are so many people that are praying for the community and the team. That have obviously experienced loss. Whether that is listening or that is a word of encouragement…it gets you through.”

Chadwell said the program has gotten encouraging words from throughout the country.

Chadwell said they are trying to get a team ready, but also trying to make sure that they’re understanding the different feelings that different groups might have and how to navigate that.

The Flames have been practicing all week as Chadwell said the time players are on the field could be looked upon as therapy.

“You have got to find your sanctuary, among the challenges of life and for these guys it can be their sanctuary for 2 hours or what ever it maybe,” Chadwell said. “So I think it allows them to get some of the emotions out as well and bring some of the emotions up. So they need it more than ever now.”

Chadwell said funeral arrangements have not been made yet. He said when they are, the coaching staff will rearrange the Flames’ schedule to be a part of it.

Chadwell said Liberty University has made counseling services available for the team. The Flames also had a service the day after learning of Boyd’s death.