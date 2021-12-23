Legendary Hampton football coach Mike Smith retiring after 51 seasons, 506 career wins

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton High School coaching legend Mike Smith is saying goodbye after 51 years, more than 500 career wins and 12 state championships.

Smith announced he was stepped away at a retirement party on Thursday alongside his family.

His 506 career wins are good for third most all-time in high school football history. He got to 500 back in September when his Crabbers beat Menchville, 25-14.

Through it all, Smith says he tried to teach teach his players lessons that were bigger than football.

“I’ve always thought character, being a good teammate and being a positive citizen when you leave (Hampton),” Smith told WAVY in September. “If you can’t take some social values from football, then you’ve lost the meaning of it and I truly believe that.”

The Sportswrap’s Craig Loper was at Smith’s retirement ceremony and will have more coming up tonight.