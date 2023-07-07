NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norview’s Jaydin Williams is a certified crowd pleaser in the absolute best way possible.

As a multi-sport athlete for the Pilots, Jaydin will never hesitate to let you know he’s, as he would say, “him.”

A standout on the football field and track, Williams prides himself on being the best.

“I want to get out there and be the youngest and best to do it,” Williams said.

Youngest and best is an understatement, especially in the Commonwealth.

When it comes to high jump, Williams has been as dominant as they come in the indoor and outdoor scene. The most intriguing piece to all of this is that he really didn’t have a ton of jumps before his junior year.

“I might have jumped like, four times my sophomore year, and I didn’t have a freshman season because it was cancelled because of COVID,” Williams said.

But it didn’t seem to matter all too much. Williams made up a ton of ground his Junior and senior season. His accolades are really remarkable.

A two-time state champion and a five-time All-American is definitely nothing to scoff at, especially when you consider how Williams secured those accolades.

On one of the last jumps of his high school career, Williams jumped 7 feet and won the state title. He said the support he received over the following days was more than he ever could have imagined.

“It means more than words can even describe… I’m definitely blessed.” Williams said.

Now, he’s in Eugene, OR, getting ready to jump for a place on Team USA.

Yes, the Team USA that goes to the Olympics.

“I don’t like to lose. If I don’t have seven feet in me, I’m going to find it somewhere,” Williams said.

Williams will jump for a spot on the Olympic team this weekend.

We’ll provide updates on WAVY.com as results come in.