NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Although Bethel left Warwick High School with a 52-28 win, the real story of the night belonged to the Raiders and their new coach, LaTasia Robinson, who became the first woman in Peninsula District history to coach a boys varsity basketball squad.

She appreciated all the support she received, and didn’t immediately know the magnitude of it.

“I love the support,” Robinson said. “I didn’t know it was that much support, but I appreciate it.”

While a little nervous, Robinson was good-to-go once the game tipped off.

“As soon as I get on the court, I’m good,” Robinson said. “But beforehand, you think about everything you can do, what to say, stuff like that, but ultimately, I was proud.”

It was a momentous day for not only Warwick basketball, but also Peninsula and Virginia basketball. And while the result wasn’t what she had hoped for, the model that this can be used for other women in sports is something she looks forward to seeing.

“It’s just a sport,” Robinson said. “Anybody can coach it. As long as you know the game, as long as you know the sport, I feel like anybody can coach, whether it’s female or male, it doesn’t really matter.”

Warwick’s next matchup is at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Kecoughtan.