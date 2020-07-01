Langley Speedway set to re-open on Saturday

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Langley Speedway is finally set to re-open and start racing, three months after closing because of coronavirus.

“It’s more relieving at this point,” said track promoter Vaughn Crittenden.

Six divisions will race on Saturday, with only a limited number of fans allowed in. “Our capacity is actually being limited a little more than we anticipated,” said Crittenden.

Phase 2 of Virginia’s re-opening allowed for in-state NASCAR tracks to open, but without fans, which simply was not a viable option for track owner Bill Mullis. Phase 3 of re-opening allows for sporting events with up to 1,000 fans, but drivers and pit crew members are included in that total for Langley.

“It’s certainly dis-heartening,” said Crittenden. Langley Speedway, which can seat more than 5,200 fans, will only be able to welcome 700. Saturday’s race has already sold out, and the track is ready to open safely.

“We’re going to have multiple entry and exit gates, our concession stands will also have social distancing guidelines in place, our employees will be wearing masks, concession stand employees will have masks and gloves, social distance markers everywhere,” said Crittenden.

“We’ve got the whole place covered.”