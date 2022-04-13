Norfolk, VA (WAVY) – After one season at ODU, LaMareon James has entered his name in the transfer portal, according to his social media post on Tuesday. James was a star at Indian River high school in Chesapeake and signed with the Monarchs in February of 2020 as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

James registered stats as a defensive back in five games last season but contributed mostly as a return specialist. He had two kick returns for touchdowns last season and averaged nearly 30 yards a return for the season.

