NORFOLK (WAVY) – It was another busy afternoon Tuesday at Scope in Norfolk. Area girls basketball teams played for a shot at a region championship and the opportunity to play closer to home in the state quarterfinal.

In the class 5 Region A championship game, Menchville (23-1) beat Norview (22-4) 40-31.

The win made it two consecutive region titles for the Monarchs girls basketball program.

In the class 3 Region A championship, Lakeland (15-10) defeated Lafayette (19-8) 46-44.

It was the third consecutive region title for the Cavaliers.

Highlights are in the video above.