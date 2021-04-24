Lake Taylor beats King George to advance to class 4 state championship

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Lake Taylor used its speed to its advantage Saturday against King George as the rain held off most of the game, winning 44-29 in the class 4A state semifinal. The Titans jumped out to a 20-0 lead before the Foxes finally scored. Lead by quarterback Jeffery Foster, the Titans offense is loaded with talent, including Camauri Hunter, Chuck Fisher, Pierre Royster and Darious Speight.

The win puts the Titans in position to win back to back state championships. Next Saturday will be the first time ever in Lake Taylor school history the Titans will host a state championship game. Salem comes to Norfolk with a perfect 8-0 record on the season.