WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — “No one in the state of Virginia is going to give you a chance to win,” Lafayette head coach Andy Linn said to his team after a 17-7 state semifinal win over Brentsville District last weekend.

Lafayette (12-2) is playing in the Class 3 state championship this Saturday in Lynchburg against Liberty Christian (13-0).

As a program, Lafayette has been dominant in recent years, winning numerous Bay Rivers District championships and making deep playoff runs. The Rams won the 2021 Class 3 state championship in the spring.

For a preview of the upcoming game, click the video above.