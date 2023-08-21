WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Lafayette Rams are a force in the 757. Coming off a Bay Rivers District championship and 10-2 overall record, this squad has been storied for the past couple of decades under head coach Andy Linn.

Linn has coached this team for 27 years now. He’s been to five state titles games in that time. This past season, Lafayette fell in the second round of the playoffs to a strong Lake Taylor team. Linn said that the little things will make all the difference this year.

“We need to do the small things right and that’ll lead to doing the big things right,” Linn said.

But also, Linn added how important it is to remember that it’s not all about who the best team is.

“We’ve been to the state championship five times since I’ve been here and I can tell you a story from every one (of them) about how we got a little lucky,” Linn said. “You need a little bit of luck,” Linn said.

Defensively, 10 starters will return, as well as a handful of offensive skill players. This team is primed, even with the potential of five-plus freshman starters, to make another deep run.

“Ultimate goal is a ring,” senior linebacker Nazeer Wolmart said. “We get there by sticking together.”

Lafayette’s first game is at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Spotsylvania.