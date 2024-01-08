BLACKSBURG (Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics) – Elizabeth Kitley scored a layup with 0.9 seconds on the clock as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team completed an 11-point fourth quarter comeback over the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack 63-62 at home Sunday. The capacity crowd of 8,925 represented the first regular season sellout in program history.

The Hokies (12-2, 3-0) had two players score in double figures, led by Kitley, who recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Georgia Amoore tacked on 21 points, seven assists and two steals and Carys Baker added six points.

Virginia Tech forced 13 NC State turnovers while committing just eight themselves in Sunday’s game. The Hokies turned those takeaways into 10 points on the other end of the floor. Amoore’s two steals led the way for Virginia Tech.

How It Happened

Virginia Tech struggled out of the gate, falling behind 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Virginia Tech then started off the second quarter by going on a 6-0 run, highlighted by a three from Baker, to tie the game at 19. NC State then took control, putting the Hokies at a 28-25 disadvantage heading into halftime.

NC State continued to increase its lead after halftime, building a 45-32 advantage before Virginia Tech went on a 5-0 run, punctuated by a three from Amoore, to trim its deficit to 45-37 with 4:42 to go in the third. The Hokies continued to reduce the NC State lead, shrinking it to 52-45 by the end of the third quarter. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring 10 of its 20 points in the paint.

NC State kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 60-49 advantage before Virginia Tech went on a 12-0 run, finished off by Kitley’s layup, to seize a 61-60 lead with 1:28 to go in the contest. But NC State scored with 2.1 seconds left, before Kitley’s game-winner. Virginia Tech took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 12 of its 18 points in the paint.