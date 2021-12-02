King’s Fork historic season continues into state semi-final

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Election staff worked late into the evening on the recount of the House of Delegates race in the 85th District that pitted incumbent Alex Askew (D) against Karen Greenhalgh (R).

The initial results had Greenhalgh with a lead of 127 votes in a race where more than 28,000 people voted. The margin was within the threshold of .5% to qualify for a state-funded recount.