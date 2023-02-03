NORFOLK (WAVY) – In high school basketball action Friday night, the King’s Fork girls traveled to Chesapeake to face Deep Creek. The two teams went back and forth before the Bulldogs pulled out the 55-52 win.

On the boys side, Churchland visited Norview. The Truckers took control of the game in the second quarter and early in the second half before the Pilots fought back to keep the game close. Churchland won 58-54 after Corey Hunter made game-winning free throws.

Sincere Jones had 21 points, six rebounds, four blocks and four assists for the Truckers.

Highlights of both games are in the video above.