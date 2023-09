In Thursday’s matchup of High School football, Kings Fork took down Nansemond River in a battle of undefeated Suffolk rivals. The game went through a wild double overtime period before the Bulldogs walked away with the 24-21 win.

Booker T. Washington pulled off the upset against Granby tonight, winning 10-7, and showing out defensively.

All highlights from games around the 757 will air on Friday Night Flights on September 22.