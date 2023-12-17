BLACKSBURG, VA (Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics) – Lynn Kidd scored 17 points and Virginia Tech limited Vermont to just 17 points in the first half as the Hokies cruised to a 73-51 victory on Saturday night.

The Catamounts were scoreless until Aaron Deloney’s jumper at the 13:36 mark, and by the time Nick Fiorillo got their second basket with 7:08 left, the Hokies held a 26-4 lead. Fiorillo’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left put Vermont into double-digit scoring and cut its deficit to 30-12. Vermont was 7 of 27 (25.9%) from the field in the first half, including 2 of 12 from behind the arc.



Vermont played nearly even with the Hokies (8-3) through the second half, scoring 34 points and finishing the game shooting 21 of 57 from the field (36.8%), including 4 of 20 from deep. Tech held the Catamounts six below their season average of 3-pointers made per game.

Kidd finished with his third double-double of the season, hitting 4 of 7 shots from the field and 9 of 11 from the line while pulling down 11 rebounds, his highest total since grabbing 15 against Campbell on Nov. 15. Tyler Nickel scored 13 points and Hunter Cattoor , who came into the game averaging 15 points per game, added 10.

Fiorillo led Vermont (8-4) with 13 points off the bench and was the lone scorer to reach double digits.

Virginia Tech, unbeaten at home at 6-0, plays host to American Thursday. Vermont plays at Toledo Wednesday.

