Kiara Grant of Norfolk State is stepping into the national spotlight in track and field

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re a fan of track and field, Jamaica is a place that immediately brings speed to your mind. Kiara Grant of Norfolk State fits that mold. She’s been rising in the NCAA since the 2019 indoor season. A Spartan school record holder in the 60m and 100m sprints, Grant is competing to become a national champion in the 60m dash Saturday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A win would make her the first-ever Norfolk State Spartan to win a Division I track and field championship. She ran a personal best 7.11 Friday night in the qualifying round, winning her heat.

Beyond her unique speed, is her journey to the United States. She was born and raised in St. Catherine, commuted to Kingston for school and found success as a young runner. As she grew, her talent garnered attention from coaches across America. Looking for guidance, Grant turned to Tanisha Wisdom, her older sister by more than ten years. Wisdom also earned a scholarship to run track in the United States at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore years earlier. Their bond is undeniable and one that Grant leans on every day as a student-athlete.