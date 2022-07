TOP RANK BOXING RELEASE – Undefeated lightweight Keyshawn Davis has been forced to withdraw from his July 15 co-feature against Jair Valtierra due to an illness that interrupted his training camp. Davis (5-0, 4 KOs), a U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will return this fall.

Davis grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Granby high school. He won the silver medal last summer in Tokyo.