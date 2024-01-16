HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Kempsville boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game on Tuesday night, holding off rival Green Run 54-53.

The Chiefs led 26-13 at the half but the Stallions rallied to take a fourth period lead but in the end, Kempsville (9-3) held on for the win while Green Run (7-6) lost for the second time in three games.

Emmanual Angila led Kempsville with 19 points.

In Newport News, Menchville (8-4) bounced back from last week’s loss to King’s Fork by defeating Peninsula District rival Bethel 54-36.

The Monarchs avenged a loss earlier in the season to the Bruins.

Bethel falls to 7-7 after the loss.

In girls action, Princess Anne continued its dominance with a 90-13 win over Cox.

The Cavaliers had five players score in double-figures, led by Tinasia Spencer’s 15 points.