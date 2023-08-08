VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) – There have been a lot of ups for Kempsville Varsity Football after A LOT of down moments. The Chiefs are looking like one of the best in Class 5 behind Head Coach, Daryl Cherry, and this season, they’re coming with a point to prove.

“Great program. Started from love, and now we’re almost at the top,” Senior Captain, Deacon Rawls said.

One of their biggest rivals in the beach district is Green Run. It’s no secret that the Stallions are loaded in almost every position. This time last year, Kempsville played them close at Green Run and only lost 27-14.

When the Chiefs made it to their second straight Regional Final, they played the Stallions again on neutral ground, but this one wasn’t as close. Green Run ran away with it from the opening kickoff, winning 50-8, and capturing the Region Title.

Kempsville went 11-2 in 2022, with both their losses coming from their crosstown rival.

This season, the Chiefs are saying they’re ready to take it not just in week 1, but also whenever they have to play them later on in the year.

“I think we should start with smash mouth football. I’m not going to say too much, but we’re going to go out there and do us,” Rawls said.

Kempsville opens their season at home against Green Run Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m.