NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Kellam and Western Branch girls basketball teams had their seasons end in the Region 6A semifinals Wednesday at Scope Arena.

Manchester (20-4) doubled-up Kellam (15-9) 58-29, while Western Branch (15-9) fell to a one-loss Thomas Dale (22-1) team, 75-36.

By virtue of their wins, Manchester and Thomas Dale reached the Region 6A finals and earned an automatic berth into the Class 6 girls basketball state tournament.

