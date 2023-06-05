VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – With a 22-1 record this season, Kellam softball is hoping to continue its dominance Tuesday night in the state quarterfinal. The Knights are matched up against Charles Colgan (17-6) in class 6.

A win clinches a spot in the state semifinal, which begins June 9th in Loudon County.

“Just keep doing the same things we’ve been doing,” coach Lori Gavin said after practice on Monday in regards to her team’s preparation. “Have each others backs, support each other and hopefully things will go our way.”

Tuesday night is also loaded with local baseball, softball and soccer action. Watch the video above for more information.