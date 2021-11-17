Karate World Champions call Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) – What are the chances of running into a karate world champion? At Axsom Martial Arts in Newport News, the answer is pretty good. That’s because the dojo is home to three competitors that earned the title of world champ in September during competition in Romania.

Austin Galeski, Ryan Sigsbee and Amiyr Gordon have all be practicing martial arts for ten years.

Each one made the trip to Romania and won the world title in their respective divisions. Galeski is actually a three-time world champion in Kata. Sigsbee is also a Kata world champion and Gordon won gold in Kumite and in Short Kobudo.

The common thread for each of the athletes besides the sport itself is sensei John “Moose” Axsom, who opened the martial arts studio in 2011.