VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Josh Sweat is now a veteran.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end decided now was the time to hold a community event, but he didn’t want to hold a traditional football camp.

His event at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday night was more of a combine.

There was a 40-yard dash competition, long jump, vertical leap and even a dodge ball tournament.

“Camps can be stressful,” Sweat said. “Somebody talking at you, coaching you, I can’t do that.”

Sweat added, “Just found a way for me to do it that I think they would enjoy, nice and quick, win prizes, nice and easy.”

Sweat, who was a standout at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake and later Florida State is coming off of his best season as a pro.

He had 11 sacks and helped anchor an Eagles defense that made it to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are perennial playoff contenders, but one thing Sweat is not is complacent.

“We’re starting over,” Sweat said. “Gonna start from the bottom, gonna feed off last year but everybody is hitting the restart button.”

Sweat said he plans on holding another next year and hopes it will be even bigger and better.