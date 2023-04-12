PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Four years of high school basketball at Lake Taylor in Norfolk and then five seasons at Norfolk State, Joe Bryant Jr. is the definition of a hometown favorite at this week’s P.I.T.

He won a state championship for the Titans in his prep career and then lead the Spartans to back to back MEAC regular season and tournament championships in 2021 and 2022, the first time its ever been done in program history.

In front of friends and family on Wednesday night at Churchland high school, Bryant Jr. scored 13 points for “Portsmouth Partnership.”

Nathan Epstein has more in the video above.