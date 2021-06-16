JMU’s Odicci Alexander nominated for an ESPY

James Madison’s Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — So far this week, JMU softball star Odicci Alexander has been named Softball America’s Pitcher of the Year, signed a pro softball contract and released her own merchandise with clothing company BreakingT.

Now she’s nominated for an ESPY.

Alexander, who captivated the nation in JMU’s first ever trip to the Women’s College World Series, is up for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports in ESPN’s annual awards show.

Here are the four nominees:

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball

Madison Lilley, Kentucky Volleyball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

Odicci Alexander, James Madison Softball

Alexander surprisingly wasn’t nominated for Best Play for her stellar dive during the Dukes’ game vs. Oklahoma State, but it did earn NCAA Softball’s top play of the WCWS.

You can help Alexander through fan voting, which is taking place now. The ESPYs are July 10 on ESPN.

JMU, which beat No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State at the WCWS, finished the 2021 season ranked No. 4 nationally.