JMU’s Odicci Alexander named Pitcher of the Year by Softball America

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett (22) and pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) celebrate their 2-1 win over Missouri during a NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The recognition keeps pouring in for JMU softball’s Odicci Alexander.

The Dukes’ star pitcher was named Softball America’s Pitcher of the Year after her legendary performance at the Women’s College World Series.

“The redshirt senior had a storied career at JMU that was capped off with a WCWS semifinals appearance and a team record of 41-4 for the season,” Softball America wrote. “She’ll be remembered for her guts in the circle and ability to capture the hearts of softball fans around the country.”

Odicci you have turned the nation into your biggest fans. There are some people that never watched softball before that tuned in just to watch you and the rest of the JMU team compete. We are all so proud! @2seas__ — A.J. Andrews (@aj_andrews_) June 7, 2021

Odicci Alexander has been THE BEST part of the 2021 #WCWS

She gave everything she has. Even the Oklahoma fans are giving her a standing ovation as she leaves game. We are all in tears over here. @JMUSoftball @2seas__ pic.twitter.com/9xQuydCbWa — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) June 7, 2021

Alexander threw a whopping 434 pitches in four games at the WCWS for JMU (their first ever appearance) with wins over No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State. The Dukes ended up falling to Oklahoma, the eventual national champion, in their rubber match, but Alexander got a standing ovation for her incredible effort.

James Madison's Odicci Alexander received a standing ovation from the crowd in OKC 👏@JMUSoftball | #WCWS pic.twitter.com/rrxB9dNpMS — espnW (@espnW) June 7, 2021

This may the one of the most emotional moments I have ever experienced. The whole stadium stood and gave you the proper standing ovation you deserve Odicci Alexander. The softball world has been blessed with your greatness. You are a champion regardless! @2seas__ @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/qWOI2UGdN6 — ☞Deangelo★Sanchez☜ (@Charez_VS_Bam) June 7, 2021

The magical run also included the No. 1 play of the WCWS, a dive at the plate to save a run in the win over Oklahoma State.

Take a look at the Top 🔟 plays from the 2021 Women's College World Series! 👀#WCWS pic.twitter.com/gjBGFnV5sJ — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 12, 2021

Alexander, who was also named the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year, finished the season with an 18-3 record, 1.71 ERA and 204 strikeouts, and hit .317 at the plate. She threw 1,057 pitches in total during the Dukes’ postseason run, including a 19-strikeout game against a ranked Liberty team. The Dukes also took down ranked SEC teams Missouri and Tennessee on the road in the playoffs to advance to the WCWS.

“Thank you softball for showing me that I am capable and resilient.” @2seas__ thanks softball for the lessons she learned and the bonds she formed throughout her career.#NCAASoftball x @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/ZwOc4Hcj4S — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021

The good news comes just a day after JMU’s student newspaper The Breeze confirmed that Alexander had gone pro with USSSA Pride softball. She’s the third JMU player to be drafted by USSSA Pride, joining fellow pitchers Jailyn Ford and Megan Good.

Fellow JMU senior Kate Gordon also joined Alexander on Softball America’s All-American list, which was picked before JMU beat Oklahoma to start the WCWS. Both were named to the Second Team.

Alexander was also named to WCWS All-Tournament Team and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Team. It was her third straight year being named an All-American.