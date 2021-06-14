JMU’s Odicci Alexander named Pitcher of the Year by Softball America

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The recognition keeps pouring in for JMU softball’s Odicci Alexander.
The Dukes’ star pitcher was named Softball America’s Pitcher of the Year after her legendary performance at the Women’s College World Series.
“The redshirt senior had a storied career at JMU that was capped off with a WCWS semifinals appearance and a team record of 41-4 for the season,” Softball America wrote. “She’ll be remembered for her guts in the circle and ability to capture the hearts of softball fans around the country.”
Alexander threw a whopping 434 pitches in four games at the WCWS for JMU (their first ever appearance) with wins over No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State. The Dukes ended up falling to Oklahoma, the eventual national champion, in their rubber match, but Alexander got a standing ovation for her incredible effort.
The magical run also included the No. 1 play of the WCWS, a dive at the plate to save a run in the win over Oklahoma State.
Alexander, who was also named the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year, finished the season with an 18-3 record, 1.71 ERA and 204 strikeouts, and hit .317 at the plate. She threw 1,057 pitches in total during the Dukes’ postseason run, including a 19-strikeout game against a ranked Liberty team. The Dukes also took down ranked SEC teams Missouri and Tennessee on the road in the playoffs to advance to the WCWS.
The good news comes just a day after JMU’s student newspaper The Breeze confirmed that Alexander had gone pro with USSSA Pride softball. She’s the third JMU player to be drafted by USSSA Pride, joining fellow pitchers Jailyn Ford and Megan Good.
Fellow JMU senior Kate Gordon also joined Alexander on Softball America’s All-American list, which was picked before JMU beat Oklahoma to start the WCWS. Both were named to the Second Team.
Alexander was also named to WCWS All-Tournament Team and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Team. It was her third straight year being named an All-American.