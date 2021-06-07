JMU softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma 7-1 Monday in Women’s College World Series

CORRECTS TO FIFTH INNING NOT SECOND INNING – James Madison starting pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) stands in the pitching circle as Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates at second base behind her after hitting a double in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WAVY/AP) — JMU softball played for a spot in the Women’s College World Series championship series in another rematch with No. 1 Oklahoma on Monday afternoon.

Giselle Juarez struck out 11 in another stellar performance, helping top-seeded Oklahoma beat star pitcher Odicci Alexander and James Madison 7-1.

Behind Alexander’s pitching, unseeded James Madison surprised Oklahoma on the opening day of the tournament Thursday to move the Sooners into the losers bracket. Oklahoma won two games on Saturday, and then beat James Madison on Sunday to force the winner-take-all game for a spot in the championship series.

Alexander, who pitched complete games in wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State to reach the semifinals, lasted into the fifth inning Monday. The crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans at one point giving her a standing ovation as she left the game.

Legends.



What an incredible ride. Thank you to everyone who joined us on it.



We’ll be back.#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/DXE3WJwbJj — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) June 7, 2021

The Dukes, who were in their first-ever WCWS, lost 6-3 to the Sooners on Sunday afternoon after beating OU 4-3 in the opening game of the tournament. JMU combined for 8 hits but stranded 9 runners on base.

The teams were tied up going into the 7th inning Sunday before Oklahoma scored 3 runs in the top half, including a two-run homer from Kinzie Hansen.

JMU’s Alexander had been mostly dominant up to that point, but was showing fatigue after 100-plus pitches and being hit by a pitch at the plate.

B4 | SARA JUBAS 🥶



A three-run homer to left-center and we have a tied ball game!!



📺 ESPN X 🎥 @NCAAsoftball#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/MEWmeoFxl1 — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) June 6, 2021

If the Dukes had won, they would have played the winner of Alabama and Florida State, who also play a winner-take-all game on Monday. The championship series is best 2-of-3 and would start Tuesday.

Oklahoma is going for its fifth national title after winning in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Juarez, or “G” as she often goes by, allowed four hits in the complete game. Kate Gordon drove the left-hander’s first pitch over the wall in left, riling up the small group of loyal purple-clad fans behind the team’s dugout, but it was all Juarez from there.

Oklahoma went ahead to stay in the fourth. Nicole Mendes tripled and scored on a wild pitch. Jana Johns made it 2-1 when she singled in Lynnsie Elam.

The Sooners then broke it open with four runs in the fifth. Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman each had a two-run double.

Jocelyn Alo hit her 32nd homer of the season — extending her school record — in the sixth to push Oklahoma’s lead to 7-1.