JMU softball downs No. 1 Oklahoma in extras to win their first ever Women’s College World Series game

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WAVY) — Senior and all-time Colonial Athletic Association home run leader Kate Gordon hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the eighth inning to give JMU softball their first ever Women’s College World Series victory on Thursday, and it came against the number one team in the country.

The Dukes took down No. 1 Oklahoma in Oklahoma City 4-3 to open the tournament. It was aired on ESPN.

The old cliché held true: Gordon was due. The outfielder from Shenandoah, Virginia, had gone hitless in the first seven innings and in her previous three games.

T8 | 𝗞𝗚 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗨𝗡 💣



CAA HR Record ✅

Give JMU the lead ✅



📺 ESPN X 🎥 @NCAAsoftball#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/KwHmSrWvKM — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) June 3, 2021

Thursday’s homer was Gordon’s 19th on the year and she’s batting .364.

But it was another key JMU senior who set the Dukes up to even get to that point. Odicci Alexander gave up three runs on a home run in the bottom of the 3rd, but went into lockdown mode after that point, stifling what analysts have called one of the best offensive teams of all time in Oklahoma.

Alexander, from Boydton, Virginia, got a fly out to left for the final out of the game and was swarmed by her teammates.

No words for this historic moment pic.twitter.com/5Oe5kY3Ct0 — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) June 3, 2021

She threw 129 pitches and had nine strikeouts and just two walks. She’s now 17-1 on the year.

The three runs from Oklahoma (50-3) was their lowest run total this season. The Sooners have been routinely routing teams by run rule the whole year, including fellow top ten squads.

Redshirt shortstop Sara Jubas, who went by “Miss May” for her clutch play during the month of May, also came up big again on Thursday. Her three-run home run in the top of the third helped give JMU an early foothold and gave Alexander the run support she needed.

T3 | 𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗦 🥶



Jubas smacks the ball over the center-field fence! Dukes take a 3-0 lead over Oklahoma



📺 ESPN X 🎥 @NCAAsoftball#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/ksZ8sjlreC — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) June 3, 2021

The Dukes are now 4-1 against “Power 5” teams this season, having taken down two other top ten teams in Missouri and Tennessee to get to the WCWS. They’ll now face the winner of Georgia and Oklahoma State on Friday night at 7.

The WCWS is a double elimination tournament. The two teams that advance will square off in a three-game series starting next week.