JMU football to play Virginia in 2023 — first meeting between teams in four decades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINA – SEPTEMBER 04: The Virginia Cavaliers take the field before a game against the William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a game four decades in the making.

On September 9, 2023, JMU football will head across the mountain to face off against Virginia. It’ll be the first meeting between the in-state foes since 1983 — and the first with JMU as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The JMU athletics department announced the news on Thursday with a special video.

The Dukes are making the transition to FBS this season, with a full schedule in the Sun Belt Conference, along with fellow new members Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi.

JMU is 1-2 all-time against the Cavaliers. They beat the Hoos 21-17 on Sept. 18, 1982, 10 years after starting their program. UVA won in Sept. 17, 1983 (21-14) and on Oct. 13, 1979 (69-9).

The Dukes are no strangers to upsets, having beaten Virginia Tech 21-16 in Blacksburg in 2010, a year the Hokies went on to win the national championship. JMU’s set for a rematch in Blacksburg in 2025.

Speaking of upsets, JMU men’s basketball team also notably defeated UVA’s team this year for the first time, 52-49, in front of a capacity crowd at their new 8,500-seat arena.

UVA, which has a new head coach in Tony Elliott, went 6-6 overall in 2021. JMU went 12-2 overall in their final FCS season, losing 20-14 on the road at eventual champion North Dakota State.

