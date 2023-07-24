RICHMOND, VA (WAVY) – Driving a stick shift car isn’t easy, and learning how to do it is something that takes a lot of time. So, imagine the first time you get behind the wheel of a manual car, it’s Jeff Gordon’s old rainbow 24 NASCAR.

I was lucky to have the opportunity to learn how to drive the NASCAR through the sport’s driving experience at Richmond Raceway. Other media members, influencers, and even former NFL Tight End, Vernon Davis, were in attendance for the opportunity.

From the uniforms, to the instructional classes, to actually getting behind the wheel and taking a few laps, it’s incredibly hard, but a fun experience.

In the future, I’ll be sure to leave it to the pros.

The pros will take Richmond Raceway the weekend of July 29 and 30 for the Cookout 400. That kicks off at 3 p.m.