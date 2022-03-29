NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s officially official: Old Dominion University will be moving to the Sun Belt Conference.

In a joint statement Tuesday night, Conference USA, Old Dominion University, Marshall University and the University of Southern Mississippi said they had reached an agreement that allows the schools to withdraw from the conference.

All three universities will now compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

They will no longer be conference members as of the end of this academic year.

For the 2022-23 season, Conference USA will have 11 members.

Tuesday’s statement comes a few months after ODU announced it planned to move to the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.

WAVY previously reported ODU will have to pay around $3 million to Conference USA as an exit fee.

In the week leading up to ODU’s announcement, six other teams announced they would (UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic) leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference,

