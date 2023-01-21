NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In a showdown of two of Hampton Roads’ top high school girls basketball teams Friday, Menchville had five players score in double-figures in topping Hampton 75-57.

Keylee Harrison and Kiara Bell led the Monarchs with 18 points apiece, while Amari Smith had 13 points, Ayame Colson had 12 and Atiana Williams had 11.

It offset a strong game from Hampton’s Kennedy Harris, who had 27 points.

Menchville (15-1), which won the Class 5 state championship last season, led 17-10 after the first quarter, and held a eight-point lead over Hampton (13-3), 35-27, at the half.

In the third quarter, Hampton cut the lead to one, at 43-42, but was not able to take the lead.

The Monarchs were up seven to start the fourth quarter, and pulled away, outscoring the Crabbers 23-12 to provide for the final margin.

Boys basketball: Norview 55, Manor 46

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Norview (11-4) went on the road and held off Manor, 55-46.