I.C. Norcom High alum named varsity football head coach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A familiar face is returning to the football field at I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth.

I.C. Norcom alumnus, Anthony Hawkins, has been named the head coach of the varsity football team ahead of the 2022 football season. Hawkins graduated from Norcom in 1996

During his time at Norcom, he was part of the 1993 Group AAA Division 5 state championship team.

The ICN family would like to welcome Mr. Anthony Hawkins back to the football program as our new boys varsity head coach! Mr. Hawkins is a proud Norcom grad (c/o 1996) and was a part of the 1993 state championship football team! 🏈🎉🏈🎉@ICNorcomHigh #GreyhoundGreatness #Increase pic.twitter.com/l7SNXtyXSQ — I.C. Norcom High (@ICNorcomHigh) December 8, 2021