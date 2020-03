Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s men’s basketball team picked up a major win to add to their NCAA tournament resume on Saturday night, holding off No. 7 Duke at home in the final seconds 52-50.

Forward Jay Huff was the star of the game, with 15 points, 10 blocks and 9 rebounds.

Jay Huff THREW IT DOWN 🔨



(via @accnetwork)pic.twitter.com/kHVG20TMni — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) February 29, 2020

Jay Huff recorded 10 blocks in a win over No. 7 Duke.



He is the 1st player in the last 20 seasons with 10 blocks in a game against an AP Top-10 team.



Huff also joins Ralph Sampson as the only players with 10 blocks in a game in Virginia history. pic.twitter.com/ovBMdF3kPM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2020

Virginia won its sixth straight to improve to 21-7 and 13-5 in the ACC. Duke dropped its second straight game to fall to 23-6 and 13-5 in the ACC.

The final: UVA 52, Duke 50



The star: Jay Huff



The stat: Five of Virginia’s last six wins have been by three points or fewer



The streak: W6



The record: 21-7, 13-5 ACC



The UVa fan reaction GIF: pic.twitter.com/nLQEAj1JFI — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) March 1, 2020

This breaking article will be updated.