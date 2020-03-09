HRT extends light rail hours for MEAC basketball tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning March 10, Hampton Roads Transit is extending Tide light rail service hours during the MEAC basketball tournament.

The event will be held at the Norfolk Scope and runs from Tuesday, March 10 with the championship on Saturday, March 14. The light rail will run until midnight on any game day.

With the tournament, just around the corner, Downtown Norfolk businesses are also getting ready to put up some big numbers as well.

“It’s great for us, it’s our busiest weekend of the year,” says Baxter Simmons, owner of Baxter’s sports bar. He expects a steady flow of MEAC fans through the week and then will add private parties next Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Simmons says it’s the alumni of the ten schools who ring up the most business.

