How to watch Hampton Roads athletes in Olympic trials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several athletes linked to the Hampton Roads area are competing this weekend to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, from track and field to gymnastics.

Here are times and how to watch (some events may not be available for viewing):

Friday

5:04 p.m. EST — Portsmouth native LaShawn Merritt competes in the 1st round of the men’s 200m

5:33 p.m. EST — Chesapeake native Grant Holloway will compete in the 1st round of the 110 meter hurdles

will compete in the 1st round of the 110 meter hurdles 6:30 p.m. EST — CNU grad Legend Boyesen will compete in the finals of men’s discus (available on NBCOlympics.com )

will compete in the finals of men’s discus (available on ) 8 p.m. EST — Williamsburg native Ava Siegfeldt competes in the gymnastics trials (on NBC)

Saturday

1 p.m. EST — William & Mary grad Elaina Tabb runs in the 10K finals (available on NBCOlympics.com )

) 9:03 p.m. EST — Grant Holloway (if he advances) would compete in the semifinals of the 110 m hurdles ( on NBC )

) 9:30 p.m. EST — Elizabeth City native Sha’Keela Saunders competes in the women’s long jump finals (available on NBCOlympics.com )

) 10:33 p.m. EST — LaShawn Merritt (if he advances) would compete in the semifinals of the 200m ( on NBC )

) 10:51 p.m. EST — Grant Holloway (if he advances) would compete in the finals of the 110m hurdles (on NBC)

Sunday

7:52 p.m. EST — LaShawn Merritt (if he advances) would compete in the finals of the 200m (on NBC)

Meanwhile several local athletes have already qualified for the Olympics.

WAVY's Marielena Balouris will be in Tokyo covering the Olympics, which start Friday, July 23. You can watch the games on WAVY.

