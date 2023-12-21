NORFOLK (WAVY) – After four years, four state championships and a VHSL 5A Player of the Year award in 2020, Virginia Beach native and Princess Anne graduated Aziaha James went to NC State to continue her basketball career.

Now a junior with the Wolfpack, she’s improved each season in Raleigh. After averaging seven points per game her sophomore season, she’s now averaging nearly 17 points per game her junior year and has lead the Wolfpack to a number three ranking in the AP Women’s Basketball top 25 poll.

Wednesday night in Norfolk, James returned to Hampton Roads and put up 16 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes in an 87-50 win over the Monarchs.