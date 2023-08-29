BLACKSBURG (Release via Virginia Tech Athletics) – Virginia Tech and Old Dominion kick off their 2023 campaigns on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network in Blacksburg. It will be the fifth time they will meet on the football field, with the series knotted at 2-2.

The two Virginia schools began the series in 2017 in Blacksburg, with a 38-0 victory for the Hokies. The Monarchs are returning to Lane Stadium for the third time and the two schools will play eight times after that from 2024-31.

MOST RECENT HOME MATCHUP



Sept. 7, 2019 – Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17 (Blacksburg, Va.)

In the most recent matchup, which was Tech’s home opener, the Hokies were coming off a tough, 35-28 loss at Boston College to begin the season, but found their groove early against the Monarchs, thanks to a series-opening touchdown drive. Tech would get up 17-3 at halftime and go on to win 31-17 behind quarterback Ryan Willis throwing for 272 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Arguably the top play of the game was when Willis connected with receiver Hezekiah Grimsley for a one-handed touchdown catch in the second quarter.

FIRST MATCHUP

Sept. 23, 2017 – Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0 (Blacksburg, Va.)

In its first-ever matchup between the two programs, Tech won single-handedly in a 38-0 shutout to mark former defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s 33rd career shutout. The Hokies wouldn’t give ODU any room on offense, forcing the Monarchs to converting just 2-for-14 third-down chances and allowed less than 150 yards of total offense. On the offensive side for the Hokies, running back Steven Peoples combined for 135 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. A receiving and running touchdown from Peoples in the last six minutes of the first half helped Tech go into the locker room with a 17-0 lead. Under center, quarterback Josh Jackson accounted for 298 yards in the air and had three touchdowns himself.