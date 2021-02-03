Hokies’ Aluma named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) and Keve Aluma (22) celebrate a score against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

INDIANAPOLIS (USBWA) – The U.S. Basketball Writers Association has selected Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma as its Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week for games ending the week of Sunday, Jan. 31.

As the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, and Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, Aluma was nominated for the weekly award, which was chosen by a representative of the USBWA board of directors from a list of Division I conference players of the week. Once again, the USBWA will select a Division I men’s National Player of the Week each Tuesday throughout the season. The USBWA has named Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week since the 2009-10 season.

Aluma, a 6-9 junior from Berlin, Maryland, averaged 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game as the Hokies won at won at Notre Dame, 62-51, on Tuesday and then topped then-No. 8 Virginia, 65-51, on Saturday in Blacksburg. The No. 16 Hokies, at 7-2, are off to the program’s best start in ACC play since joining the league for the 2004-05 season. Aluma shot 60 percent (15-of-25) from the field and 91.7 percent (11-of-12) from the free-throw line in the two wins.

On Tuesday night, Aluma had 14 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes and followed that up with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the decisive win over Virginia. He is now averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Hokies.

Aluma is the first Virginia Tech player to earn the USBWA’s National Player of the Week honor since the program was initiated in the 2009-10 season. The Hokes travel to Pitt for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff tomorrow night.

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the USBWA will name finalists for the award, which is voted on by the entire membership.