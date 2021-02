NORFOLK, Va. (NSU ATHLETICS)– Norfolk State had one of its biggest wins ever in MEAC play, and the result on Senior Night gave the Spartan men’s basketball team no worse than a share of the Northern Division title.

Junior Jalen Hawkins led four Spartans in double figures with a career-high tying 17 points as NSU cruised to an 86-55 win over the Hornets on Wednesday evening at Joseph Echols Hall. The Spartans closed out their conference schedule at 8-4 after posting their fourth-biggest win ever in a MEAC game.