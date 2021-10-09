Hokie fans pumped and ready for Notre Dame’s visit to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – The Virginia Tech Hokies host Notre Dame on Saturday night, a game that was an advance sellout at Lane Stadium.

Craig Loper took the trip to Blacksburg and he caught up with several fans before the game.

“The Hokie pride is greater than any school,” said student Sabrina Browning. “You can’t compare another football game to this.”

The fans showed bright and early to tailgate before the big game and it’s sort of a revenge game for the Hokies, the last time these two met in 2019, Tech lost in South Bend 21-20.

“We’re here for two reasons, to chew bubble gum and kick butt,” Hokies fan Bart Reynolds said. “We’re all out of bubble gum and now we’re going to stomp them in the ground.”

The Hokies are 3-1 on the season, their lone was at West Virginia.

Virginia Tech is favored by one point against Notre Dame.