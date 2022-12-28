NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits that include the Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe and Hart Memorial trophies will be coming to the ECHL All-Star Fan Fest in Norfolk next month.

The exhibits and trophies will be on display at the Waterside District from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15. The Norfolk Admirals are hosting the ECHL All-Star Classic Jan. 16 at Scope Arena, which will air live on the NHL Network and stream on FloHockey.

Besides the trophies, the exhibits include one on origins of the game, legends of the game, ECHL All-Star history and an exhibit on the ECHL’s early years.

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs, with ECHL alums having won it twice – Boston’s Tim Thomas in 2011 and Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick in 2012.

Duncan Keith, who played for the Admirals when they were in the American Hockey League from 2003 to 2005, received the trophy with Chicago in 2015.

The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s most valuable player as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

Fan Fest is open to the public. Tickets are available here for the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits and displays.

The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team’s score.